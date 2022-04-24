A number of troopers killed and dozens injured in Mali assaults

Six troopers had been killed and 20 wounded in simultaneous assaults on three navy bases in central Mali on Sunday, the military mentioned.

The Malian military mentioned in an announcement that targets in Séfari, Nyono and Bavo had been all hit by “armed terrorist teams who used suicide vehicles full of explosives”.

A gaggle linked to the disturbing preacher Amadou Koufa claimed duty for the assaults, in response to an audio recording despatched to AFP on Sunday from a supply near the suspected attackers.

The Macina Brigade belongs to the Help Group for Islam and Muslims, an al-Qaeda-linked alliance and the biggest jihadist community within the Sahel area.

“The Mujahideen of the Macina Brigade on Sunday morning struck three camps (of the Malian armed forces),” one of many group’s members mentioned in an audio message to AFP.

The supply mentioned that the accidents of Paavo and Nyono had been in keeping with info from the Malian military.

It additionally mentioned that Segou was attacked, which was not among the many targets talked about by the Malian military.

“We bombed these camps on the similar time inside 5 minutes of one another. (Aside from) the deaths, we induced materials injury to them,” the audio recording mentioned.

Army sources informed AFP earlier that the assaults happened at 0500 GMT in Sevare, Nyono and Pavo, all within the heart of the nation.

“There was a double terrorist assault in Sevare, the place pictures had been fired and a automobile exploded,” one of many sources mentioned.

The supply added, “The military responded. We can’t decide the result for the time being.”

The supply continued, “Now we have requested MINUSMA (the United Nations Mission in Mali), as a part of our cooperation, to ship a speedy intervention power close to Camp Sevare to assist safe it.”

A separate navy supply inside MINUSMA confirmed this info.

Mali, one of many world’s poorest nations, is scuffling with a decade-long jihadist insurgency that has killed hundreds and pushed lots of of hundreds from their properties.

Public anger over President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta’s failure to quell the rise up sparked the August 2020 navy coup.

(AFP)