A Parisian balcony locking quiz show goes global

When France first went into lockdown in March 2020, the general mood in the country was one of fear. To cheer himself and his neighbors, Noam Cartozo, an actor living in Paris, decided to bring to life a lockdown version of one of France’s beloved quiz shows, “Questions pour un champion” from his balcony. This is the second installment of a Jowharseries about people who became famous during the pandemic.

It all started as a joke. In March 2020, Noam Cartozo, 31, found himself in lockdown like the rest of France, locked in his apartment in the 11th arrondissement (district) of Paris.

The theater production in which he participated in Marseille came to a standstill. To rid himself of the boredom that had set in, Cartozo broadcast live music from his apartment and organized guess-the-songs with his neighbors. But then he had another idea – and the game “Questions pour un balcon” was born. (The name means ‘Asking for a balcony’, which in French rhymes with the popular quiz show ‘Questions pour un champion’.)

“I saw people on their balconies looking sad and I wanted to brighten up their everyday lives every night with a little fun,” Cartozo told FRANCE 24.

From rue Saint-Bernard to the rest of the world

From March 24, the quiet Parisian street rue Saint-Bernard was transformed into a game show every night, with the even-numbered side of the street engaged in an ongoing trivia battle with the odd-numbered side of the street and with Cartozo as their wisecracking compère. . The game was a hit. Every evening, after the applause of the health workers at 8 p.m., the fun started. The questions came thick and fast – as did the laughter.

A quick jingle, deliberately similar to that for the French game show, then a pause for a few minutes of applause for health workers, firefighters and garbage collectors – those who are on the front lines of the pandemic. Then the opening sentence of Cartozo: “Good evening and welcome to Questions for a …”

“Balcony!” his neighbors would respond in unison.

Then the questions would begin. “Which band sang ‘Hotel California’? Where is Siberia? What kind of animal is Thumper in Bambi?” Children and adults eagerly leaned out of the windows or stood on their balconies to join in.

After fifteen minutes of playing with the neighbors, the quiz would last 45 minutes in an Instagram live. It only took a few days for the game to go viral and be viewed by thousands of people around the world.

Cartozo had gone global. At its peak, “Questions pour un balcon” was viewed by 2 million people.

“I never expected it to be such a success,” says a surprised Cartozo. “It was great to see my cousins ​​who live in Israel screaming ‘…Balcony!’ from their couch, thousands of miles away.”

Cartozo usually chose to appear every inch of the game show host in a tuxedo, but sometimes appeared in costume, aided by his partner, who is a professional makeup artist. The audience waited to see which costume he had chosen that night, whether it was an alien, a wizard, a rabbit (to celebrate Easter) or Donald Trump.

French actor Noam Cartozo, photographed in his living room, from where he presented the balcony game show “Questions pour un balcon”. © Aude Mazoue

Sponsors and media attention

Just like in a real TV game show, there were prizes to be won.

“In the beginning, the prices were things like toilet paper and pasta — things that had disappeared from supermarket shelves,” says Cartozo. But brands soon saw the potential in the popular show and sponsors came knocking.

“I received countless offers, from products that would really come in handy during the crisis to really crazy things. I only said yes to the useful things,” said Cartozo with a smile.

Games companies and children’s magazines gave away free board games or magazine subscriptions, while supermarkets delivered “lockdown bundles” of products for a week at home for two. Some of these gifts were passed on to volunteers in the area, who then redistributed them to the homeless. In total, more than € 30,000 worth of gifts was distributed during that first lockdown.

Even the filming became more professional. In the beginning, Cartozo filmed with only one camera. Towards the end, the show was filmed from seven different angles. When the game was over, Cartozo sat down and immersed himself in the editing process, which could sometimes keep him busy until 3 am.

“Between prepping for the show, managing sponsorship requests, and editing – I’ve never worked as hard as I did during the lockdown!” he laughed. “In the end I worked at home just like everyone else.”

Cartozo also had to deal with press inquiries. “As soon as news agencies such as AFP and Reuters wrote about the show, other media outlets came in with interviews and film requests, from France and abroad.”

The actor was happy to oblige and participated in live and recorded interviews for worldwide TV channels. However, Cartozo had to deal with behind-the-scenes personal issues that were masked by his smile.

Two days after he started the show, his mother called him; he assumed she was calling to congratulate him on his overnight success. But instead, she delivered frightening news: His brother had been hospitalized with Covid-19 and placed in an artificial coma.

For Cartozo, there was no question of stopping the nightly show. While his brother fought for his life in a hospital bed, Cartozo buried himself in “Questions for a Balcony”. After a month of hospitalization, his brother finally recovered. Cartozo announced the news to his neighbors one night and the whole street erupted into applause. “It was a very beautiful moment that we all shared,” recalls Cartozo.

The end of the lockdown – and the start of new projects

The end of the lockdown brought “Questions for a balcony” to a natural end. The last episode took place on May 10.

“That Sunday evening we all said goodbye. I thanked my neighbors for coming to play faithfully every night. It was really moving. Everyone clapped and there was a long standing ovation, like in a theater. But it was also good that it came to an end.”

The residents of the street are still close by.

“We all know each other now, we chat. There are newsletters and WhatsApp groups. There’s even a couple who met thanks to the quiz! I am very happy that I was able to bring a little joy to people during such a difficult period,” said Cartozo.

That could have been the end of the story. But after that initial lockdown, Cartozo turned his attention to other projects, such as new social media shows. A publisher contacted him with the question whether he wanted to immortalize the balcony quiz with a board game. Cartozo hesitated, but finally said yes. More than 3,200 copies of the board game “Y a du monde au balcon” (“Many people on the balcony”, but also a somewhat crude French expression referring to the size of a woman’s breasts) have been sold. With every game sold, €1 is donated to French hospitals. The board game also lists the names of all the neighbors who took part in the quiz and the name of the hospital that treated Cartozo’s brother.

“If this game can raise a little money for hospitals that will save the lives of people like my brother, and at the same time brighten up a party, then it’s perfect.”

More than a year after starting the quiz, the actor is back on stage. He is currently touring the same plays that were shelved in France last year, but this time he has a newfound fame. The public often comes to see him after the shows.

“They follow me on social media and come to see my plays. They stick around to talk to me at the end, and that’s the greatest gift I could wish for.” he said.

This article has been translated from the original into French.