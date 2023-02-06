A pole from Cameroon is arrested for the kidnapping and killing of a journalist

A Cameroonian tycoon was arrested on Monday in reference to the kidnapping and homicide of a outstanding journalist, his firm and a Communications Ministry official mentioned.

Journalist Martínez Zugo, who was kidnapped and brutally murdered final month, has been outspoken towards graft and monetary corruption and has usually confronted threats for his work.

The corporate mentioned that Jean-Pierre Amogo Belinga, the proprietor of the Lancdot media group, was “arrested … at daybreak.”

Denis Omgba Bomba, head of the Nationwide Media Observatory, a unit connected to the Ministry of Communications, mentioned the billionaire was “a suspect within the homicide of Martinez Zogo”.

Zugou, 50, was the supervisor of the privately owned radio station Amplitude FM and hosted a every day program referred to as Embouteillage (Visitors Jam).

Umogo Belinga was one in every of his targets. The businessman, often known as a buddy of many ministers, has holdings in banking, finance, insurance coverage and property, in addition to L’Anecdote, which owns a every day newspaper by that title and several other pro-government tv and radio stations.

Zogu was kidnapped on January 17 exterior a police station on the outskirts of the capital, Yaounde, and his badly mutilated physique was discovered 5 days later.

Just a few days earlier than his homicide, he instructed listeners in regards to the threats he confronted.

The arrest of Amojo Belinga follows the arrest of a number of folks final week within the case.

The killing sparked outrage, together with 20 Cameroonian leaders protesting the federal government’s “lengthy custom of enjoying down impunity and accepting atrocities”.

President Paul Biya, who has dominated Cameroon with an iron fist for greater than 40 years, has referred to as for a full investigation into the homicide.

The federal government insisted that Cameroon was “a state of legislation, the place freedom is assured, together with freedom of the press.”

Reporters With out Borders’ Press Freedom Index ranks Cameroon 118 out of 180 nations.

(AFP)