A report 45,000 migrants crossed the English Channel into the UK final 12 months

Greater than 45,000 migrants crossed the Channel into the UK from mainland Europe in 2022, beating the earlier 12 months’s report by greater than 17,000, in accordance with authorities figures launched on Sunday.

The problem has develop into a serious political drawback for the conservative authorities, which promised to eradicate unlawful immigration and break the smuggling gangs that perform the crossings.

In complete, 45,756 individuals made the damaging small boat crossing in one of many world’s busiest transport lanes final 12 months, in comparison with 28,526 in 2021.

4 individuals have been killed final month when a small boat stuffed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures within the Channel.

A fishing boat within the space pulled 43 individuals out of the freezing waters.

This incident occurred simply over a 12 months after not less than 27 individuals drowned when their canoe capsized, a catastrophe that sparked soul-searching on either side of the canal.

2022 additionally noticed the best complete price of one-day migrants crossed, with 1,295 making the journey on August 22.

(AFP)