A rights group says indigenous Batwa folks have been attacked within the Democratic Republic of Congo

In Tonight’s Version: Congolese rangers are accused of working with troopers to terrorize and kill members of the Batwa indigenous neighborhood to drive them out of Kahuzi Beja Nationwide Park. Rwanda celebrates 28 years for the reason that begin of the genocide of Tutsi and reasonable Hutus. 1 / 4 of a century after the dying of Nigerian music icon Fila Koti, his son and grandson are persevering with his legacy.

