A small English-language theater in Kyiv turned into an ‘art shelter’ going to war

The ProEnglish Theater used to be known as a small independent Kyiv troupe that performed English-language plays and gave drama lessons. But in the four weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the theater has become an “artistic haven,” as actors come together to witness the horrors of war and all-out artistic resistance. France 24 went to meet the band bent on helping Ukraine win the war against Russia.

On February 24, Alex Borovinsky, director of the ProEnglish Theater, received a phone call telling him that war had broken out and that Russian tanks had entered Ukraine. “I hung up, then I heard explosions, then sirens. It was so unreal, I didn’t want to believe what was happening. My partner and I packed our bags and decided to take cover in the basement theater. At the end of the day, we all watched Mission Impossible 4 together, because At the end of the movie, Tom Cruise destroys the Kremlin.”

In just a few days, the actor and former English teacher became a resistance fighter. The windows of the theater overlooking the street were locked, and the performance hall was turned into a dormitory where the people living in the building could take shelter at night whenever the city’s air raid alerts sounded. Borovensky also helps spread information about what is happening in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine by speaking to English-language media. When humanitarian aid trucks enter the city, he helps unload and distribute goods in the neighborhood surrounding the theater. Survival and solidarity is the order of the day.

“Every day people ask me to come and take refuge with them, but I want to stay here. I want to see what is happening with my own eyes. Art is my resistance, and this is what I want to share, and that is why I am staying in Kyiv.”

A barricade is erected near the Kyiv Theater on Smolenska Street, March 20, 2022. © David Gormezano, JowharOn this Sunday, March 20, the 25th day of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the unreal has become the new normal in Kyiv. A strange calm now reigns over the city, sometimes disrupted by the faint thud of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense systems. In the past few days, Russian missiles hit apartment buildings and killed several people, while clashes continued between the two armies about 30 kilometers north of the capital. Clear blue skies and warm sunshine seem to indicate the approach of spring. So Borovinsky and his friends decided to take a day off to relax.

“There is no intense bombardment, so we go out a little more into the city, we start driving around Kyiv again. But there were direct hits on the city. One hit a building next to where the theater actresses lived and the windows of her apartment blew out. So we are waiting to see what happens. ”

Resistance and Creativity: Although the war gradually took place deeper in the city, the small group of actors in their thirties did not give up their ambitions. Tetiana Shelypko, actress and director, is in the midst of presenting Harold Pinter’s play, “The New World Order.” On March 27, it will be broadcast live and will be shown in several theaters in Germany, Slovakia and Portugal. For her, it is necessary to continue to perform. “In wartime, theater becomes a refuge for the soul, and allows you to escape the madness of war,” she explained.

Alex Borovinsky, Tetiana Shelypko rehearsing their plays that will soon be shown to a local audience as well as several European theaters via live broadcast. © David Gormezano, JowharBorovinsky is of the same mind and is currently preparing a show based on Australian author Marcus Zusak’s novel The Book Thief. “It’s a monologue taking place in a bomb shelter – our own theater! It will be broadcast by various theaters around the world that have expressed interest in the project. Once Ukraine wins the war, we will go on a big tour, in many cities, to make sure this never happens again” .

Support the army! Both Borovinsky and Shelpko agree that it is not enough for the art world to simply condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine. “If you are [the West] You want to help Ukrainian refugees or Ukrainian artists, donate money to the Ukrainian army, there is an account opened for that and receives donations in all currencies. To me, it’s clear: you have to tackle the root of the problem; The Russian Federation and its army. Otherwise, the problem will not be solved.”

When colleagues gather together for a cup of coffee, their faces get darker. Kyiv may be surrounded by a temporary sense of calm at the moment, but every day brings new horrific news, such as the recent Russian bombing of the Mariupol Theater, where several hundred people took refuge. The violent attacks on the port city of 400,000 people only angered and further provoked the Ukrainians. This must stop. I think we also need to boycott the Russian cultural world – without hesitation – because Russia is killing my country, said Borovinsky.

“Europe lives in the world of Harry Potter” Helpkoe also shared her anger and frustration at Europe’s attitude toward the conflict. Europe lives in an illusion. He seems to live in some kind of Happy Potter world, pretending that what’s happening isn’t really happening. She said the “Ministry of Magic” would not make the Russian army go.

Bogdan, a Ukrainian journalist who also joined the “Art Refuge” on Smolenska Street, said Europe is ignoring the threat from Russia. “After the annexation of Crimea, Vladimir Putin doubled the number of press conferences praising Russia’s rearmament and development of new super-advanced weapons, and your leaders did not pay any attention to this, they continued to buy Russian oil and gas. If nothing happened. Putin has been preparing for war for eight years. For us it was clear the whole time.”

Alex Borovinsky, the theater director, says Ukraine must above all rely on itself to win the war. © David Gormezano, JowharAlthough they all feel that Europe has turned a blind eye to the Russian threat, Borovinsky, Shelpko and their friends are convinced that Ukraine will win this war. “The support of the army is very important, but we also have to remember the support of the country as a whole. If our economy continues to fluctuate, then Russia will be defeated,” said Borovinsky. As a final touch, the representative turned resistance, emphasized the fact that for more than three weeks Russia tried – But it failed – enter Kyiv.” The Russian army is weak, rusty and disorganized. If a small corrupt country like ours defeats him, there is no need to fear. What is Europe afraid of?

This article was translated from the original into French.