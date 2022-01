Intelligent, dedicated, magnetic and beautiful are just a few of the words used to pay tribute to the French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who has died after a skiing accident in the Alps. Known for portraying the young Hannibal Lector and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, his tragic death at the age of 37 has shocked the film world. In this show, we look back at some of his previous films and interviews with the Jowharteam.