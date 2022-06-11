A Ukrainian boy depicts the horrors of battle in {a magazine}

8-year-old Igor Kravtsov depicted with phrases and drawings one of many bloodiest chapters of the battle in Ukraine, the place Mariupol got here underneath fireplace from Russian troops.

Igor Kravtsov was pressured to spend weeks in a basement along with his mom and sister after their residence, close to the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol, was hit by a Russian missile.

Holding a diary turned a method for the boy to occupy his time underground and cope with the demise of his grandfather throughout the bombing on April 26.

The household finally managed to flee to Zaporizhia, 225 kilometers northeast of Mariupol in Ukrainian-controlled territory, the place journalists from accomplice channel France 2 met Igor, his mom Olena Kravtsova and his sister Veronika.

“I’ve a wound on my again. The pores and skin is torn. My sister’s head is damaged. My mom tore the muscle mass in her fingers, she has a gap in her leg,” Igor reads from the diary.

The household is now housed in a shelter for the displaced and hopes to succeed in Kyiv.

