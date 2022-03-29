A UN helicopter has crashed with eight people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Eight people on board a UN helicopter crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo said.

Among them were six crew members from the Pakistani army and two military personnel – one from Russia and one from Serbia. The mission, known as MONUSCO, said in a statement that it was not yet known if there were any survivors.

The helicopter came down in an area where there is fighting between the Congolese army and a rebel group known as the M23.

The Congolese army said the rebels had shot down the helicopter, a claim denied by the M23 spokesperson. The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo did not say what caused the plane crash and said investigations were underway.

The neighboring Ugandan army also entered the fray and said it had killed 14 M23 fighters near the border with Congo on Tuesday.

“They attacked (M23) this evening, shelling the Ugandan side and destroying some civilian homes, our forces responded and killed 14 rebels and took seven prisoners of war,” Ugandan military spokesman Brigadier Felix Kulaygi said, adding that one of them also killed its soldiers in the fighting.

