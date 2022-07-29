A volunteer firefighter has been accused of beginning forest fires in southern France

French authorities on Friday detained a firefighter from southern France accused of being behind a string of wildfires within the space that he says he began on an adrenaline quest.

Native prosecutors stated the person, a volunteer firefighter from the Herault district, was arrested on Wednesday.

The case of the person dubbed within the media the “fire-obsessed firefighter” has sparked intense curiosity in France, which was shocked by wildfires in a warmth wave final week that led to the evacuation of hundreds of individuals.

Montpellier’s public prosecutor Fabrice Bellargent stated in an announcement that the person confessed to setting fireplace to a lighter on Could 26, July 21 and most just lately on the night time of July 26-27.

“When requested about his motives, he declared that he did so with a purpose to provoke the intervention of the firefighters to rescue him from an oppressive household atmosphere and due to the joy these interventions triggered,” Bellargent stated.

“Adrenaline he referred to as it – these are his phrases,” the prosecutor stated. “He additionally stated he wanted social recognition.”

Including to the irony, full-time work for the person, who isn’t named by identify however is in his 30s, was a forester with fireplace prevention one in every of his major obligations.

His lawyer, Mary Barr, instructed BFM tv that in his interrogation, the person had expressed “deep remorse and above all a robust sense of disgrace”.

She confirmed that he was detained by the investigative choose earlier than trial.

“I apologize to the firefighters he works with as a result of he calls them his huge household. It is a very devoted particular person,” she stated.

“He finds it onerous to elucidate. One way or the other he feels snug being arrested. He interprets it as an habit.”

If convicted, he faces as much as 15 years in jail and a tremendous of 150,000 euros ($153,000).

“It’s disgusting to have this type of particular person contained in the group,” former fireplace brigade Colonel Ludovic Pinganaud instructed BFM, including that of the 200,000 volunteer firefighters in France there have been “some sick” fireplace addicts.

(AFP)