A whole lot of Tunisians be part of the road protests towards the financial disaster

A whole lot of Tunisians marched on Saturday after opponents of President Kais Saied referred to as for protests towards the deepening financial disaster.

“The individuals need what you don’t need. Down with Stated,” the activists, together with supporters of the Islamist Ennahda occasion, chanted.

Ennahda dominated parliament till Saied launched a significant energy seize on July 25, 2021, sacking the federal government and freezing parliament earlier than appointing a brand new authorities and ruling by decree.

“The coup introduced us hunger and poverty. Yesterday the grocery store gave me just one kilogram of pasta and a carton of milk,” stated Noha, a lady at one of many protests.

“How can I feed my household of 13 with that?” The 50-year-old housewife lamented.

Two totally different opposition teams staged Saturday’s protests within the Tunisian capital, they usually had been spaced aside with a heavy police presence to keep away from any disturbances.

They had been held towards the backdrop of deepening political divisions on the twelfth anniversary of the autumn of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

The most important opposition pressure, the Nationwide Salvation Entrance (FSN) which incorporates Ennahdha, was pushed again one kilometer from the gathering of left-wing occasion activists in entrance of the Municipal Theatre.

One other march during which lots of of individuals participated was led by Abeer Moussa of the “Free Destourian” occasion, which opposes the Islamists, south of Carthage, the place the presidential palace is positioned.

Tunisians, who largely supported Saied’s takeover, are fed up with the financial disaster.

The nation, closely indebted, has discovered it troublesome to import primary commodities, and there are persistent shortages of staples akin to espresso, milk, and sugar.

(AFP)