A woman opposition lawmaker is among dozens killed in suicide attacks in Somalia

Today, Thursday, a regional leader said that the death toll from two bombings that killed a parliamentary election candidate in central Somalia has risen to 48.

Witnesses and relatives said Amina Mohammed, an outspoken critic of the government, was killed on Wednesday in a suicide attack in the town of Beledweyne, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Mogadishu, on the eve of her expected re-election.

“The two explosions killed 48 people, including merchants, clerics, officials and civilians, and injured 108 others,” Ali Qudlawi Hussein, president of Hirshabelle state, said in a statement broadcast on Facebook.

The first suicide bomber targeted MP Amina and her companions. When the wounded were taken to the hospital, a car bomb targeted them.”

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militant group said it was behind the bombings.

Somalia is holding parliamentary elections in an indirect process that includes the selection of clan elders of 275 members of the House of Representatives, who then choose a new president on a date yet to be determined.

Prime Minister Mehmet Hussein Roble said in a statement late on Wednesday that Wednesday’s killings were aimed at disrupting the elections.

Data from the Electoral Commission shows that the election of 246 deputies has so far been completed, ahead of the April 15 deadline.

(Reuters)