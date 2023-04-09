A Yemeni clan leader grants clemency to the murderer of his son just before the execution.

On February 20th, 2023, a murderer who was sentenced to death in Yemen’s central Marib region was granted clemency due in large part to the intervention of his mother. The news of the pardon has quickly spread across social media and is being praised as a symbol of hope and resilience amidst the country’s nine-year-long war.

In 2016, Rabae Al-Demasi killed his friend Sadam Al-Quhati and was subsequently convicted and sentenced to death. However, just before the scheduled execution, Rabae’s mother camped out at the victim’s tomb and begged for forgiveness from the victim’s father, who is the chief of the Murad tribe. The pardon was granted, following a tradition in Yemen’s tribal culture, and has inspired respect and enhanced the chief’s stature.

Yemeni tribes have been settling their own disputes and helping to reduce the impact of the war on civilians by protecting public buildings and keeping roads open so that goods can be transported. This is a vital service in a conflict that has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.