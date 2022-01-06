Abused photo of migrants’ coffins used to doubt Covid-19 in Italy

In recent weeks, skeptics have circulated a photo online as evidence that the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy has been exaggerated. The picture in question actually shows the victims of a shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa in 2013. But that does not change the fact that the Covid-19 death toll in Italy during the first wave of the pandemic was extremely high.

The image in question, which actually shows the coffins of migrants who drowned in a tragic shipwreck off the Italian coast, was incorrectly included in the trailer for a documentary about the pandemic by Simona Ventura called “The Seven Days of Bergamo”, which the director published on Facebook on August 23 2021. The documentary, which was shown at the Venice Film Festival 2021, is about the people who died of Covid-19 when it swept through the northern Italian city in March 2020. The image is shown 46 seconds into the trailer, followed by other images showing pandemic victims.

This screen guy, which includes the photo of the coffin, was shown in the trailer for the documentary “The Seven Days of Bergamo” by director Simona Ventura. © Simona Ventura

A montage with the photo has also circulated on Facebook, as in this post from December 27. In the montage, a color filter has been added to the photo as well as a label that explains that this photo was used out of context.

The caption explains that the picture shows the victims of a shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa in 2013, not the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic in Bergamo, Italy.

The montage has been circulating on Facebook and Twitter in French, English and Italian, as in this post from December 29, 2021.

Some of the captions claim that the misuse of this image is evidence that the danger of the virus has been exaggerated or invented.

For example, this post from December 31, 2021 says, “In this Covid operation, everything is fake!”

This photo shows migrants who died in a shipwreck and who were incorrectly linked to the Covid-19 pandemic

If you do a reverse image search (click here to find out how) using the free online tool InVid WeVerify, you can download the original photo. It was taken by Alberto Pizzoli, a photographer at the AFP press agency, on October 5, 2013.

This screenshot shows the image of the migrants’ coffins taken in Lampedusa, Italy on October 5, 2013 by Alberto Pizzoli for the AFP press agency. © AFP

In reality, this photo shows the bodies of refugees who died in a shipwreck off the island of Lampedusa on October 3, 2013. More than 360 migrants, most of them Eritreans or Somalis, died in this tragedy. The boat carried about 500 people in the hope of reaching Europe.

“This photo was taken in Lampedusa on October 5, 2013,” photographer Alberto Pizzoli told the AFP Fact Check. “I was there and I remember that place, an airport hangar.”

So it was really a bug in the documentary trailer. The trailer with the incorrectly attributed photo was taken down from YouTube and director Ventura replaced the trailer on his Facebook page with a second version on August 24, 2021. The photo of the Lampedusa victims has been replaced with another image, this one shows a mortuary during the crisis in Bergamo .

This screenshot shows the 46th second of the revised version of the documentary trailer. The incorrectly attributed photo that appeared in the first version has been replaced. © Simona Ventura A photo used to question the dangerous reality of the Covid-19 pandemic

Our team did a quick search on social media and discovered that this image has been used incorrectly to illustrate victims of the Covid pandemic since it first began.

The Italian fact-checking site NeXt Quotidiano was perhaps the first site to report the abuse of the photo, as early as March 2020. But the verification backfired and the story of the image’s abuse was picked up by social media accounts advocating the idea that Covid-19 is not deadly and that the number of deaths from the virus has been exaggerated.

The montage first appeared on social media in May 2020.

In March 2020, the city of Bergamo was hit hard by the first wave of Covid. So many people died that the city’s mortuary services were overwhelmed and they had to use military trucks to transport coffins to other cities in northern Italy.

This report from Jowharat the time shows a priest in Bergamo blessing coffins containing the bodies of the Covid-19 victims.

This photo shows a curator blessing the coffins of 90 Covid-19 victims at San Giuseppe Church in Seriate, a town near Bergamo. The photo was taken by a photographer at the Italian photo agency Independent Photo Agency on March 28, 2020.

More than 138,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Italy since the pandemic began.