Academy says Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars after slapped Rock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed, on Wednesday, that Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars after attacking comedian Chris Rock, as disciplinary measures were initiated against the mega star.

Smith could face expulsion from the Academy for the open slap, which came moments before the “King Richard” star was handed a Best Actor award – an ad that greeted the audience with cheers.

“While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the party and declined, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently,” a statement said.

The Academy, the body that distributes the Academy Awards, said it would hold a vote on what action should be taken against Smith over the globally televised attack, which has marred Hollywood’s most important evening.

“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary action against Mr. Will Smith for violations of the Academy’s standards of conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and harming the integrity of the Academy,” the statement read.

Smithis was given at least 15 days’ notice of the vote of his violations and penalties, and the opportunity to be heard in advance by means of a written response.

“At the upcoming Board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by regulations and standards of conduct.”

The group is hard-pressed to respond appropriately to the slap, which has dominated glamorous awards coverage and taken the spotlight from several notable firsts – including the mainly deaf cast of “CODA,” which won Best Picture.

Expulsion from the exclusive club is rare, but unheard of: Harvey Weinstein was fired in 2017 after reports surfaced of decades of sexual abuse.

Director Roman Polanski was fired in 2019 after years of controversy over his 1978 conviction of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Neither man’s Oscar win was rescinded.

Sunday party attendees watched Agabe as Smith burst onto stage and hit Rock, who joked about his actress wife’s hairstyle closely.

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes her to lose hair.

The audience was initially unsure if the slap was part of a skit, until Smith shouted profanities from his seat.

Rock managed to keep the party on track, but the atmosphere at the event has clearly changed.

Less than half an hour later, upon accepting the world’s highest honor for an actor, Smith cried, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

The “Men in Black” and “Aladdin” star later apologized to The Rock in an Instagram post, and Pinkett Smith posted on the platform that it was now a “healing season.”

Rock finally spoke publicly about the episode during a show to an out-of-the-box crowd in Boston later Wednesday.

Tickets for the show were advertised in secondary markets at hundreds of dollars above their face value.

Ticket website TickPick said Monday that it has sold more tickets for The Rock’s tour in the previous 24 hours than in the entire previous month.

When Rock took the stage Wednesday night, according to Variety, he began by asking the audience, “How was the weekend?” His editorial brought a wave of laughter.

But then he said he had no substance related to the slap.

“If you come to hear it, I have a full show I’ve written before the end of this week,” Variety quotes him as saying. “I’m still sort of processing what happened.

“At some point I will talk about it,” he added. “It would be serious and funny.”

In its statement on Wednesday, the academy apologized to Rock over the “extremely shocking event.”

“Mr. Rock, we apologize for what you experienced on our stage and we thank you for your resilience at that moment,” the academy said.

“We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what happened during what should have been a celebratory event.”

“Oscars” co-host Wanda Sykes, one of three women praised for her role in leading the show, revealed Wednesday that she felt physically ill after the attack and thought Smith should have been fired.

“It was disgusting,” she told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. “I felt sick physically, and I’m still very traumatized by it.”

And for them to let (Smith) stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is that? This is sending the wrong message.

“If you assault someone, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. But for them to let it continue, I thought it was disgusting,” she said.

She also told DeGeneres that she spoke to Rock after the show.

“The first thing he said was, I’m so sorry.” I was like, “Why are you apologizing?” He would say, ‘It was meant to be your night.

“You, Amy (Schumer) and Regina (Hall) have done an amazing job. I’m so sorry this is now going to be about this,” said Sykes.

(AFP)