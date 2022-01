Burkina Faso and Tunisia are preparing for what is expected to be a hard-fought quarter-final on Saturday, while tournament debutants Gambia go head to head with hosts Cameroon. Our team France 24’s team on the ground went to meet the underdogs and find out the key to their unexpected success. Selina Sykes is joined by Eurosport journalist Ruben Slatger to discuss what awaits in the quarterfinals.