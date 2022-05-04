Actual Madrid beat Manchester Metropolis after further time to achieve the Champions League last

Actual Madrid battled from the brink of elimination to beat Manchester Metropolis 3-1 after further time and 6-5 on mixture within the magical and thrilling Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Metropolis took a 1-0 lead on the night time and 5-3 on mixture when Riyad Mahrez scored after 73 minutes, however substitute Rodrygo equalized within the final minute of regular time with a header one minute later to equalize 5-5.

After 5 minutes of additional time, Karim Benzema transformed a penalty awarded in opposition to Ruben Dias and Actual, the 13-times European champion, and withstood the shocked England aspect to achieve the ultimate.

Actual performs and performs for Liverpool on Might 28 in Paris, a repeat of the 2018 last in Kyiv, which the Spanish group received 3-1.

(AFP)