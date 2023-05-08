Additional evacuations ordered as wildfires spread across western Canada

Western Canada is currently facing over 100 active blazes, forcing fresh evacuation orders on Sunday. In Alberta, where more than two dozen fires have not yet been brought under control, around 30,000 people have been told to leave their homes. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith declared a state of emergency on Saturday, calling the situation “unprecedented.” As one of the world’s largest oil-producing regions, the province has been experiencing a hot, dry spring and with so much kindling, all it takes is a few sparks to ignite some truly frightening wildfires. Although light scattered showers on Sunday allowed firefighters to approach previously unreachable areas, conditions in the north of the province remained very difficult. In recent years, western Canada has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather, including forest fires that disrupted production and forced out 100,000 residents from Fort McMurray in 2016 and record-high temperatures and wildfires that destroyed an entire town in British Columbia in 2021, followed by devastating floods and mudslides.