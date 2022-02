The hosts Cameroon have been knocked out in the most cruel of circumstances after Egpyt beat them 3-1 on penalties. Football fans are now looking forward to an attractive deal between Liverpool star striker Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah who go head to head in the final. Selina Sykes is joined by France 24’s sports editor Simon Harding in Yaoundé and Eurosport journalist Ruben Slatger.