Afghan army plans major attack and asks residents to leave southern city

The Afghan army planned a major counter-attack on Wednesday to evict the Taliban from a key southern city and warned residents to flee their homes immediately.

Dozens of civilians have already died in the battle for Lashkar Gah, a city of 200,000 that is believed to be the Taliban’s largest urban prize since the insurgents launched a nationwide offensive in May.

The Taliban have taken control of large swaths of rural areas and key border towns as they race to fill the vacuum created by the withdrawal of US troops.

They are now targeting urban centers, with fierce fighting since last week in the cities of Herat near the western border with Iran, and Kandahar in the south, as well as Lashkar Gah.

There was also violence in Kabul on Tuesday night, with coordinated bomb and gun strikes targeting Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi and other politicians claiming at least four lives.

Authorities said the attackers had been repulsed and Mohammadi was safe.

But the violence again highlighted the looming threats facing the government as it seeks to remain in power.

The loss of Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, would be a huge strategic and psychological blow to the government.

With the Taliban taking control of some radio and TV stations in the city and invading people’s homes, the Afghan army announced a major counter-offensive on Tuesday.

“Please leave as soon as possible so that we can begin our operation,” General Sami Sadat, commander of the 215 Maiwand Afghan Army Corps, said in a message to the people of the city.

“I know it is very difficult for you to leave your home – it is also difficult for us – but if you are displaced for a few days, please forgive us.

“We are fighting the Taliban wherever they are.”

Sefatullah, director of Sukon radio in Lashkar Gah, described the fighting as intense on Tuesday.

He said US and Afghan air force planes had crushed Taliban positions and fighting was underway near the city’s prison and a compound that houses police and intelligence headquarters.

A resident delivered a distressing bill to AFP on Tuesday for people who were unable to leave Lashkar Gah.

“The Taliban are all over the city, you see them on motorcycles in the streets. They arrest or shoot people with smartphones,” the resident said on condition of anonymity.

The United Nations said on Tuesday that at least 40 civilians had been killed in Lashkar Gah in the past 24 hours.

In Kabul, the first bomb exploded late Tuesday in the city center, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air, AFP correspondents reported.

Mohammadi said it was a suicide bombing with a car bomb on his house.

Less than two hours after the car bomb was detonated, Kabul made another loud explosion, followed by smaller explosions and rapid gunfire, shaking, also near the highly secured Green Zone that houses several embassies, including the US mission.

A security source said several assailants stormed a lawmaker’s home after detonating the car bomb and firing at the home of the defense secretary from there.

“Several lawmakers gathered at this MP’s house to make a plan to counter the Taliban offensive in the north,” the source told AFP.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Washington pointed the finger at the Taliban.

“We are not yet in a position to officially attribute it, but of course it bears all the hallmarks of the wave of Taliban attacks that we have seen in recent weeks,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. to reporters.

“We unequivocally condemn the bombing and continue to support our (Afghan) partners.”

