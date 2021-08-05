Afghan troops defend besieged cities as Taliban threaten more targeted attacks

The Taliban warned on Wednesday of more attacks on Afghan government leaders, a day after the defense minister escaped an assassination attempt and as the insurgents fought to take control of a series of besieged cities across the country.

A bomb attack on Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi Tuesday night brought the war to the capital for the first time in months.

But since May, when foreign troops began the final phase of a withdrawal that was to end later this month, fighting has raged in the countryside.

Afghan and US militaries have stepped up airstrikes against the insurgents, and the Taliban said on Wednesday the attack in Kabul was their response.

“The attack is the beginning of retaliatory operations against circles and leaders of the Kabul government who are ordering attacks and bombing various parts of the country,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted on social media.

It represents a major escalation by the Taliban, who have largely refrained from large-scale attacks in the capital since talks with the US over their troop withdrawal.

A first bomb exploded in central Kabul, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air, AFP correspondents reported.

Less than two hours later, there was another loud explosion, followed by smaller explosions and rapid gunfire, all near the highly secured Green Zone that houses several embassies, including the US mission.

The minister was safe and Afghan forces ousted the attackers, but Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said eight people were killed and many more injured.

A security source said the insurgents detonated a car bomb before storming a lawmaker’s home, from which they attacked the minister’s home.

After the initial blast, thousands of people in several cities have responded to a social media campaign to chant “Allahu akbar” (God is the greatest) in support of the government.

“The Taliban justified this attack as the beginning of retaliatory attacks against government officials for their indiscriminate bombings,” Ibraheem Bahiss, an International Crisis Group adviser, told AFP.

“However, it is equally possible that the Taliban have been caught off guard by widespread anti-Taliban sentiment in Afghanistan’s urban centers,” he added.

There was little respite in Kabul early Wednesday, with police saying another explosion injured three people.

‘No way to escape’

The threat from the Taliban came after the Afghan army launched a counter-attack in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, where insurgents have massively infiltrated various parts of the city.

The military told the city’s 200,000 residents on Tuesday to evacuate as they prepared for their offensive.

Resident Saleh Mohammad said hundreds of families had fled, but many were caught in crossfire.

“There is no way to escape from the area because the fighting is ongoing. There is no guarantee that we will not be killed along the way,” Mohammad said.

“The government and the Taliban are destroying us.”

The insurgents have taken control of large swaths of rural areas and key border towns, exploiting the security vacuum created by the withdrawal of US troops.

They are now targeting cities, with fierce fighting for a week around Herat, near the western border with Iran, as well as Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

“The families who had financial support or a car have left their homes,” resident Halim Karimi told AFP.

“We don’t know where to go or how to leave. We were born to die.’

The loss of Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, would be a huge strategic and psychological blow to the government.

The United Nations said it had received reports of increasing civilian deaths and damage to critical infrastructure in Helmand and Kandahar.

“Hospitals and health workers are overwhelmed by the number of injured,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference on Wednesday.

‘War crimes’

Human Rights Watch, meanwhile, accused the Taliban of executing imprisoned soldiers, police and civilians accused of having ties to the government in the areas they seized.

The human rights group also said it had received a list of 44 people killed by the Taliban in Spin Boldak, a town on the border with Pakistan that was taken by insurgents last month.

“Taliban commanders overseeing such atrocities are also responsible for war crimes,” Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at HRW, said in a statement.

The US and Britain have also accused the insurgents of committing atrocities that they said could amount to “war crimes” in the city.

As the Taliban win the battlefield, months of on-and-off talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government in the Qatari capital Doha have yielded little and seem to have lost momentum.

The national security adviser to neighboring Pakistan – which has strained ties with the government of Kabul and reportedly provided material and advisory support to the Taliban – called on both sides to compromise and reach a peace settlement.

Moeed Yusuf concluded a week of talks in Washington on Wednesday. He downplayed Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban and said the Kabul authorities should stop pushing for military victory and involve a wider range of Afghans in future talks.

“A compromise will have to be made given the reality on the ground. But the violence will have to stop,” he said.

(AFP)