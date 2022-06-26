Afghanistan earthquake: humanitarian help stays scarce in Jiang

Humanitarian help is slowly reaching the worst affected areas of Afghanistan. The earthquake that shook the southeast of the nation killed 1,100 folks, in line with the newest official report, and injured greater than 1,600 folks. Our reporters went to Gayan, one of many worst affected areas in Paktika province.

Solely 50 km from Jayan, in the identical space of ​​Paktika province, is a metropolis that survived the earthquake. Day by day locals right here ship vehicles filled with meals and blankets to the toughest hit folks dwelling within the surrounding distant villages.

Assist vehicles from native and worldwide organizations need to drive on bumpy mountain tracks the place they break down often. Some villages are nonetheless ready for help to reach.

01:46 An help truck driver spoke with our reporter: “The engines of our vehicles are extremely popular, the street may be very dangerous. We’re offering help to the victims. We’re bringing baggage of flour and oil.”

We spoke to one of many earthquake victims, Basem Dimpasha, and he advised us: “When the roof fell, thankfully I used to be in a position to carry a part of it to evacuate my spouse. However I misplaced each my youngsters. I had nothing left. I misplaced all the pieces.”

