Afghanistan: Inside the Taliban Emirate

It has been four months since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, something they did faster than anyone anticipated. Since August, they have had to make a quick transition to handle the day-to-day business of a struggling state. From Kabul to the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar and the mountainous province of Wardak, our team has witnessed the harsh reality of the Taliban regime. Jowharsenior reporters Catherine Norris Trent and Roméo Langlois bring us this exclusive feature-length documentary.

Our team went to meet with ex-combatants guarding the streets of the Afghan capital, Kabul, as well as civilians counting the cost of decades of war and women’s rights activists fighting back.

Taliban fighters pass through the Afghan city of Kandahar in southwestern Afghanistan in October 2021. © Catherine Norris Trent

Jowharreporters give us an inside look at what is now officially known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

A group of Taliban fighters gather in the village of Sinzai in Wardak province, west of the Afghan capital, Kabul, in October 2021. © Catherine Norris Trent