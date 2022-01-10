WORLD NEWS

Africa Cup of Nations: Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in Group A premiere

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is officially underway in Cameroon. The hosts got off to a good start when they came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1. Also in Group A, Cap Verde saw off a 10-man Ethiopia with 1-0.

