WORLD NEWS Africa Cup of Nations: Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in Group A premiere By hanad Last updated Jan 10, 2022

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is officially underway in Cameroon. The hosts got off to a good start when they came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1. Also in Group A, Cap Verde saw off a 10-man Ethiopia with 1-0.