Africa Records Rise in Covid-19 Cases, But Fewer Deaths Than Before, WHO Says

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the Omicron variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate and was probably already present in most countries. While Africa has seen a massive increase in Covid cases over the past week, the death toll is lower than in previous waves, the health agency said.

Last week saw an 83 percent increase in Covid-19 cases in Africa, with South Africa increasing 66 percent.

“We are cautiously optimistic that deaths and serious illness will remain low in the current wave,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “But the slow rollout of vaccines in Africa means that both will be much higher than they should be.”

Low vaccination rates run the risk of providing a breeding ground for new variants, such as the fast-spreading Omicron strain, which was first identified in South Africa, according to the latest WHO Africa update.

“We have known for quite some time that new variants like Beta, Delta or Omicron could emerge regularly to cause new outbreaks globally, but vaccine-deprived regions like Africa will be especially vulnerable,” Moeti said.

At the current rate, the WHO estimates that it will take until May 2022 to have 40 percent vaccination coverage in Africa and until August 2024 to reach 70 percent, the WHO-Africa statement said.

“But we can still save many lives if we accelerate the rate of vaccination in early 2022,” Moeti said.

As of December 13, only 20 African countries had vaccinated at least 10 percent of their population, the global target the WHO had set for September 2021.

Only six countries have reached the year-end goal of fully vaccinating 40 percent of their population, while only two, Mauritius and the Seychelles, have reached 70 percent.

The latest increase across the continent was primarily driven by the Delta and Omicron variants.

Worldwide, more than 2,700 cases of Omicron have been reported in about 60 countries, including 11 African countries.

Omicron spreading at an unprecedented rate

The latest regional report came when the WHO reported that the Omicron variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate “probably in most countries.”

Since the new heavily mutated variant was first detected in southern Africa last month, it has been reported in 77 countries, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

But, he said, “the reality is that Omicron is probably found in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet.”

“Omicron is spreading at a rate that we have not seen with any previous variant,” he said.

His comments came amid mounting evidence that the new variant might also be better at circumventing vaccine protections than previous ones, but could cause milder symptoms.

But Tedros cautioned against “dismissing Omicron as mild.”

“Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our own risk,” he said.

“Even if Omicron causes less serious illness, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.”

Not against drivers, against inequity

The WHO chief also expressed concern that many countries are rushing to provide booster doses of the vaccine in response to the spread of Omicron, in light of the apparent persistent inequality in access to vaccines between rich countries and the poorest.

“WHO is concerned that such programs will repeat the Covid-19 vaccine hoarding” seen earlier this year, he said.

He said there was not yet enough data to show that a third dose is needed to effectively protect healthy adults against the variant, although he said “as we move forward, boosters could play an important role.”

At the same time, many vulnerable people in the poorest countries have yet to receive a single dose.

“Let me be very clear: WHO is not against the drivers. We are against inequity. Our main concern is saving lives everywhere,” said Tedros.

“It’s a question of prioritization,” he said.

“The order is important. Giving boosters to groups at low risk of serious illness or death simply endangers the lives of those at high risk who are still awaiting their primary doses due to supply limitations.”

( Jowhar with AFP)