AFRICA SUMMIT – FRANCE: President Macron confronts young people with hopes and frustrations
In tonight’s edition, we came to you from Montpellier, where a special summit aimed at re-establishing ties between France and Africa brought together young people from France and Africa. Heads of state other than French President Emmanuel Macron did not attend. The French president promised full recognition of the legacy of colonialism when young Africans condemned the “arrogance” and “paternalism” of France.