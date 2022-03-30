Africa World Cup Qualifier Round-up: Senegal beat Egypt, Ghana beat Nigeria and more

Liverpool star Sadio Mane converted the penalty kick, Tuesday, to lead African champions Senegal to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Egypt.

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia also booked their places in the finals on a tumultuous night of play-offs.

Senegal won the second leg of Africa 1-0 in Diamniadio thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Boulaye Dia and the teams ended 1-1 on aggregate after extra time.

As was the case in last month’s Africa Cup of Nations final, Mane was tasked with taking the decisive fifth kick from Senegal and once again unerring in a 3-1 penalty shootout win.

Among the three Egyptians who failed to score in the penalty shootout was Sani’s teammate at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, who uncharacteristically hit his kick over the crossbar.

Only four of the nine succeeded in executing penalty kicks, with captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Salio Sis missing from Senegal and Salah, Zizou and Mostafa Mohamed for Egypt.

As Senegal celebrates its second consecutive World Cup qualification, Egypt is left to mourn another dramatic loss to Senegal this year.

There were no goals in the Nations Cup final that went into extra time in Yaounde last month, leading to a penalty shootout that Senegal won 4-2 with Mane converting his side’s fifth penalty kick.

“It was important to get off to a good start, something we didn’t do in Cairo,” said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse.

“This team is better equipped (than qualified for the 2018 finals). (We should have) been able to qualify in the original time given the chances we missed.”

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz said: “There is not much to say – just nice words to the players about the match they played. Congratulations to Senegal.”

The drama in Diamniadio came shortly after Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey scored the goal that took Ghana to the World Cup as they forced Nigeria to a 1-1 draw to win the play-off with away goals.

Barty scored after 10 minutes in Abuja and although another Premier League star, William Trost-Ekong, equalized with a penalty kick in the 22nd minute, Nigeria failed to score again. The first leg ended without goals.

Public servants in the Nigerian capital were given half a day and free transportation from the suburbs was arranged to ensure a 60,000 crowd could be accommodated at the Super Eagles.

But the hosts fell back early when Barty’s shot slipped from outside the penalty area into the hands of goalkeeper Francis Uzuho and into the net.

Troost-Ekong was the quietest person in the cauldron of noise midway through the first half as Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott sent the wrong way from the penalty spot to equalize.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen netted Nigeria shortly after, but the referee was disallowed for offside after a VAR check.

Nigeria applied steady pressure in the second half, but were unable to break the Ghana defense led by Leicester City centre-back Daniel Amarty.

Ghana started the two-game showdown as the lead after a poor performance in the Nations Cup in January, losing to Comoros, and humiliatingly knocking out in the first round.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored in the fourth minute of extra time at the end of extra time to give Cameroon a dramatic 2-1 victory over Algeria in Blida and advance with away goals.

Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting put Cameroon eight times ahead in the 22nd minute and retained the lead until the 118th minute when Ahmed Touba equalized in the second leg of the playoff.

But with Algeria leading 2-1 overall after their 1-0 win last Friday, and apparently for Qatar, Toko Ekambi scored.

Azzedine Unahi scored twice as Morocco beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1 in Casablanca to reach the finals for the sixth time.

Tariq Tsoudali and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi also scored goals for the Atlas Lions, who qualified 5-2 on aggregate after the first leg ended 1-1 in Kinshasa.

The superior Congolese Leopard trailed by four goals before Ben Malango snatched the consolation goal 13 minutes from the end.

The Tunisian national team secured its place in Qatar despite its 0-0 draw at home with Mali in the second leg of a play-off.

Tunisia coach Jalal Kadri warned his team before the match that the return leg would be more difficult than the first leg in Bamako last Friday.

Having led 1-0 in Mali through Moussa Sissako’s own goal, Tunisia were unable to capitalize on their overall advantage and only managed to do so.

