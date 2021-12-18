African champion Algeria wins the Arab Cup after beating Tunisia

Extra-time goals from substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 victory over neighboring Tunisia in the Arab Cup final at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

It added the Arab crown to the African Cup of Nations title that Algeria won in 2019 and will defend in Cameroon next month.

The 31-year-old Sayoud made his international debut in the opening match of the Algeria tournament, but did not play again until he arrived just after time in the final.

His thunderous shot in the 99th minute gave Tunisian goalkeeper Mouez Hassen no chance and made Sayoud an instant national hero.

Brahimi scored on a breakaway with the final kick of the game when Tunisia pushed everyone for a last-gasp corner and he ran wild after the ball was cleared by the Algerian defense.

Both countries were playing without their European-based players and looked tired at the end of the 18-day tournament, but kept pushing for goals against the backdrop of a raucous atmosphere delivered by a capacity of 60,456 spectators.

The tournament was designed as a dress rehearsal for next year’s World Cup. It was the first time that fans have packed into some of the stadiums that the Arab Gulf state built in preparation for the world tournament.

Thousands of cars packed with fans decorated with the flags of Algeria, Tunisia and Qatar headed north on the desert highway leading to Al Bayt Stadium, about 50 kilometers north of the Qatari capital.

The stadium, which resembles a giant Bedouin tent in black and white like those traditionally used by nomadic tribes in the Arabian Gulf, will host the opening match of the World Cup.

Tunisia hit the crossbar through Bilel Ifa in the 14th minute and Algerian goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi had to launch Naim Sliti’s effort over the top in a brilliant start for those below.

But Algeria should have led when Tayeb Mezaini had the goal at his mercy in the 21st minute but put their effort out of place.

Algeria had the best possession, but the best chance of the second half was on the road to Tunisia, as Seifeddine Jaziri led a last-minute counterattack but got his shot into the side net.

Algeria finally made the breakthrough in overtime, although they needed more saves from Mbolhi to keep their lead intact.

(REUTERS)