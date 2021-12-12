African soccer superstar Eto’o elected president of the Cameroon Federation

Samuel Eto’o said on Saturday that his election as president of the Cameroon Football Federation, announced earlier in the day, was “one of the proudest moments” of his life.

The four-time African player of the year won 43 votes to beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who scored 31.

“I am deeply grateful to have been elected the new president,” the former star forward said on Twitter.

“Each vote represents the energy and ambition of our soccer family to take our beloved sport to a level that we have never seen before,” added Eto’o.

After the result was announced at the Hotel Mont Febe in Yaoundé, Eto’o’s supporters rejoiced

The vote was carried out because the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya’s victory in the 2018 elections.

Presenting his candidacy on November 17, Eto’o, four-time African footballer of the year, said: “I will be the next president of the federation despite all the pitfalls.”

Eto’o had said that Njoya, whom he supported in 2018, had “failed miserably.”

Eto’o was supported by three other candidates who withdrew in the days leading up to the vote, as well as another Indomitable Lions legend, Roger Milla, and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Eto’s campaign focused on promoting women’s soccer and eliminating corruption in the Cameroonian game.

Eto’o, 40, played 118 games for Cameroon scoring 56 goals.

They won the African Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002, as well as Olympic gold in 2000, each time on penalties. He scored in both finals of 2000.

He won the Champions League with Barcelona and Inter Milan and was at Real Madrid and Chelsea.

It will quickly face its first challenge when Cameroon hosts the African Cup of Nations in January, a tournament delayed a year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

