African Union President Sall warns that Africa is already affected by a scarcity of grain and fertilizer

Senegalese President Macky Sall, who’s the present chairperson of the African Union, gave an interview to Jowharand RFI in Paris, the place he mentioned his assembly with Russian chief Vladimir Putin final week in Sochi, which targeted on the problem of the disruption of grain provides at Ukrainian ports. Sall mentioned he assured Putin that Africa is affected by the struggle in Ukraine, as it’s already going through shortages of grain and fertilizer. They warn of a doable “famine” on the continent if African farmers should not have sufficient fertilizer for his or her crops.