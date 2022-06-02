African Union President, Senegal Macky Sall, to talk with Putin in Russia on Friday

Dakar mentioned the pinnacle of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, will communicate with President Vladimir Putin within the southwestern Russian metropolis of Sochi on Friday.

Sall’s workplace mentioned Thursday that the go to was geared toward “liberating shares of grain and fertilizer, the blockage of which notably impacts African nations,” in addition to easing the battle in Ukraine.

His workplace added that the go to got here on the invitation of Putin, and that Sall will journey with the Chairperson of the African Union Fee.

The African Union may also obtain a video handle from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though no date has been set.

The warfare in Ukraine has prompted an increase within the costs of gas, grain and fertilizers everywhere in the world, which is deeply felt in African nations.

Ukraine and Russia are main suppliers of wheat and different grains to Africa, whereas Russia is a serious producer of fertilizers.

The United Nations mentioned final month that Africa was dealing with an “unprecedented” disaster attributable to warfare, exacerbating the difficulties dealing with the continent, from local weather change to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Sall made an attraction to EU leaders to assist ease the disaster on fundamental commodities.

He mentioned their determination to expel Russian banks from the SWIFT monetary messaging system may hurt the continent’s meals provide.

“When the Swift system fails, it signifies that even the place merchandise are current, fee turns into sophisticated, if not not possible,” Sall mentioned through video hyperlink.

“I need to insist that this challenge be mentioned as quickly as doable by our competent ministers as a way to discover acceptable options,” he added.

Sall acknowledged that the Russian blockade of Odessa had harm Ukrainian meals exports, and supported the UN-led effort to liberate the port.

Russia has been subjected to a barrage of sanctions from the West within the wake of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, in an try and punish Moscow for its navy intervention.

(AFP)