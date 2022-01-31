African Union suspends Burkina Faso over coup

The African Union said on Monday that it had shut down Burkina Faso in response to the January 24 coup that ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

The bloc’s 15 members of the Peace and Security Council said on Twitter that they had voted “to suspend the participation of #BurkinaFaso in all AU activities until the actual restoration of the constitutional order in the country”.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, President of the Commission of the African Union, had already condemned the coup before the military junta officially announced that it had ousted Kaboré.

Burkina Faso’s coup is the latest turbulence to hit the poor, inland state that has suffered from chronic instability since becoming independent from France in 1960.

The coup leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, has not set a timeline for Burkina Faso’s return to constitutional order other than a vague promise to do so “when the conditions are right”.

Insecurity and coup A jihadist uprising that spread across Mali’s border has killed more than 2,000 people and forced 1.5 million to flee their homes since 2015.

Between 2015 and 2018, terrorist attacks targeted the capital Ouagadougou and other centers of power. Since 2019, attacks from mobile combat units have mostly been directed at rural areas in the northern and eastern part of the country, which has fueled mass displacements and violence between municipalities. About 2,000 people were killed, including civilians and members of the Armed Forces or Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland, a civilian aid group to the army created in 2020.

Islamist militants are now moving freely across parts of the country, forcing residents of certain regions to follow a strict version of Islamic law. At the same time, the army’s continued struggle against the Islamists has depleted the country’s already meager resources.

The West African bloc ECOWAS shut down Burkina Faso on Friday and sent a delegation to meet with the ruling junta on Saturday.

Mali and Guinea, also in West Africa, have also seen coups in the last 18 months that have prompted AU suspensions. In introductory speeches at Friday’s summit, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, the acting chair of ECOWAS, acknowledged that the organization has work to do to convince people of the benefits of democracy.

The AU has also shut down Sudan following a coup there in October.

The flow of coups is expected to be an important point of discussion at the AU summit in Addis Ababa this weekend, diplomats said.

( Jowhar with AFP and REUTERS)