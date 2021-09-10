African Union suspends Guinea after coup that toppled Condé

The African Union said on Friday it would suspend Guinea after a coup in the West African country that saw its president Alpha Condé arrested.

The pan-African body said on Twitter that it “decides to suspend the Republic of Guinea from all activities and decision-making bodies of the AU.”

The move came after Guinean special forces seized power on Sunday and arrested Condé, who had come under increasing criticism for perceived authoritarianism.

The AU condemned the military takeover on Sunday and called for the release of Condé, who became the country’s first democratically elected president in 2010.

His decision to suspend Guinea came after a similar move on Wednesday by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which sent a mission to the country to assess the situation there.

The AU Council for Political Affairs, Peace and Security said it called on the head of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki, to “engage with stakeholders in the region” on the crisis.

(AFP)