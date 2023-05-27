After a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, PSG secures their 11th French league title, breaking a record.

Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their 11th French league title, breaking the record, after securing a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday. With one game left, PSG now leads second-place Lens by four points.

Lionel Messi, who is a World Cup winner, netted a goal for PSG in the 59th minute from Kylian Mbappe’s pass, giving the team the lead. However, Kevin Gameiro, a former PSG striker, equalized for Strasbourg in the 79th minute.

Messi has added another feather in his cap by scoring his 496th career league goal in Europe. This record has broken Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring record in Europe’s top five leagues.

Lens confirmed the second spot, securing automatic entry into the next season’s Champions League, with a 3-0 victory over Ajaccio at home.

Despite being the defending champions, PSG overtook former French powerhouse Saint-Étienne, which won its 10th title in 1981, but was relegated to the second division last season.

PSG had bagged nine of its 11 titles since Qatari backers QSI took over 12 years ago. The team’s first title victory was in 2013. PSG’s previous titles were in 1986 and 1994.

