“After a Full Day’s Work, This Robot Did Not Collapse from Exhaustion”

A video showing a robot collapsing after putting away boxes has been circulating on Twitter, accumulating nearly 5 million views. Some claimed the robot collapsed due to a “long day’s work” causing it to “deactivate itself from exhaustion”. However, the incident was part of a four-day demonstration where the robot, named “Digit”, fell multiple times. The manufacturer, Agility Robotics, clarified that it was a normal occurrence for new technology and warned against ascribing intent to robots. The company introduced Digit at the ProMat trade show in Chicago, which was held in March 2023. According to Liz Clinkenbeard, Vice President of Communication for Agility Robotics, the fall was caused by a software bug or a minor sensor error, which took only 15-20 minutes to repair. Clinkenbeard also emphasized that while the company’s robots can use artificial intelligence, they do not possess human intent.