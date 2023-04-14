After a series of jihadist attacks, Burkina Faso declares a state of ‘General Mobilization.’

The head of the military junta has declared a “general mobilisation” to combat the ongoing string of jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso. The goal is to establish a “legal framework for all the actions to be taken” against the insurgents, according to a statement from the presidency. Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the transitional president who staged the recent coup, aims to recapture 40% of the country’s territory currently held by Al-Qaeda and ISIS-affiliated groups. The defence minister called for a surge of national spirit to find a solution and a detailed plan is expected to include a state of emergency for affected areas. The violence has displaced two million people and caused over 10,000 deaths over the past seven years.