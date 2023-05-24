After ceasefire, Sudan witnesses sigh of relief with relative calm amid fighting.

Residents in Khartoum reported hearing artillery fire and seeing warplanes flying overhead on Tuesday, despite the ceasefire agreement monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States to end weeks of heavy fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Night-time airstrikes were reported in at least one area, but residents reported relative calm. The truce was meant to enable humanitarian relief in a war that had caused the displacement of more than 1.1 million people.

The US and Saudi Arabia said supplies were being prepared for urgently needed humanitarian relief operations.

Meanwhile, volunteer groups were getting ready to receive supplies, though much of the aid was yet to be distributed as agencies waited for security clearance.

Darfur and other areas had recently experienced violence, according to medical humanitarian group MSF.

Sudanese activists welcomed the ceasefire but urged an investigation of alleged human rights issues against civilians.