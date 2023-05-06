After France’s reversal on pension rights, Senegalese veterans come back to their homeland.

The French government has reversed its decision on the pension rights of the last surviving African soldiers who fought for colonial-era France, allowing them to spend their final days in their home countries. One of these veterans, Colonel Dieng, recently returned to Senegal and is now living with his family in the Dakar suburbs. Before the new reform, he had to spend at least six months of the year in France to collect his pension. Aïssata Seck, who promotes the rights and memory of the “tirailleurs sénégalais”, played a significant role in the recent return of Senegalese soldiers to their country of origin. Colonel Dieng’s descendants are thrilled with his return and are advocating for special status for the children of the riflemen. Watch the full report in the video player above.