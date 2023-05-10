After Nearly a Decade, Diplomatic Relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria are Restored.

The resumption of diplomatic ties between Syria and Saudi Arabia, after more than a decade, has been confirmed by both countries. Saudi Arabia had withdrawn its representatives during Syria’s civil war and had long supported the Syrian opposition. However, recently, after Iran, a close ally of Syria, and Saudi Arabia resumed their ties, a flurry of diplomatic activity has taken place. Three weeks ago, Assad met in Damascus with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the first such visit since the war began in 2011. Assad hopes normalisation with wealthy Gulf states can bring economic relief and money for reconstruction. While the front lines have mostly quieted, large parts of the country’s north remain outside government control, and no political solution has yet been reached to the conflict. The Arab League welcomed back Syria’s government on Sunday. The decision was “the beginning… not the end of the issue,” said Ahmed Aboul Gheit, head of the 22-member Arab League. The United States and Britain said they still opposed relations with Assad but would work with Arab states that are re-establishing relations.