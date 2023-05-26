WORLD NEWS

After ‘Satisfactory’ Tests, France to Introduce Bird Flu Vaccination Programme

The farm ministry confirmed that France is planning to launch a bird flu vaccination programme in the autumn. This comes after a series of tests on ducks showed “satisfactory effectiveness”. A severe strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, known as bird flu, has affected poultry production globally, causing the culling of over 200 million birds in 18 months. France is the worst-hit country in the European Union, experiencing a strong uptick in outbreaks since the beginning of this month, mainly among its duck population. It has already launched a pre-order of 80 million vaccines, which was still subject to final tests carried out by French health safety agency ANSES. “These favourable results provided sufficient guarantees to launch a vaccination campaign as early as autumn 2023,” the farm ministry wrote on its website. Other EU countries, such as the Netherlands and Italy, are also carrying out tests on bird flu vaccines for their poultry.

