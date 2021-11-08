After the demonstration of penance, the French Catholic Church will announce the response to child abuse

France’s bishops will lay out on Monday their plans to compensate victims of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in a scandal that stretches back decades.

The 120 members of the French Episcopal Conference (CEF) gathered in the Catholic sanctuary of Lourdes will decide what measures to take after several days considering the issue.

The vote, which will take place behind closed doors, comes a month after a devastating independent report confirmed massive levels of child sexual abuse by priests dating back to the 1950s.

The report described what it called the “veil of silence” that the Church threw over crimes and said that over decades, 216,000 minors suffered sexual abuse by priests.

On Friday, the French bishops formally recognized for the first time that the Church had an “institutional responsibility” for the abuse.

High-ranking members of the clergy knelt and prayed Saturday in a display of penance that, while well received by some abuse victims, was rejected by others as an empty gesture.

Activists are pressing for details on how the Church intends to compensate the victims. They also want to know what reforms will take place to make sure abuse never happens again.

A ‘concrete’ answer

The independent committee that produced last month’s report made 45 recommendations for the Church.

Monday’s response will be the “concrete translation” of those recommendations, Luc Crepy, bishop of Versailles and chairman of the CEP committee overseeing the issue, told reporters Sunday.

During the CEF annual conference in Lourdes, the bishops have considered issues including financial compensation for victims, changes in clergy training, adequate supervision within the Church, and questions of doctrine.

The compensation is something that the Church in France should be able to implement relatively quickly, and the CEF has already promised that the first payments will be made in 2022.

CEF spokesman Hugues de Woillemont has said that all claims will be considered, regardless of whether the cases are beyond the statute of criminal limitations.

The Church has already announced the creation of an independent body to handle these cases, and its president will be announced on Monday.

However, other matters may have been decided higher in the Church hierarchy.

Questions of doctrine still appeared to be a problem last month when the government summoned the Archbishop of Reims, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort.

He had sparked anger by saying that priests were not required to report sexual abuse if they found out about it during an act of confession, and he was forced to retract his comments.

Protecting children from sexual abuse is a “top priority” for the Catholic Church, the archbishop said after meeting with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin at the request of President Emmanuel Macron.

(AFP)