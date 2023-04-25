After the pensions crisis, Macron opts to avoid large gatherings on his recent visit to provincial France.

President Emmanuel Macron refrained from close contact with the public during a recent visit to provincial France following his signing of a highly unpopular pension reform. A previous visit to eastern France last week was marked by confrontations with unhappy residents over the increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 and his style of governance. During his visit to the Loire region, Macron did not engage in a walkabout with residents, instead being transported directly to the health centre in the town of Vendome. Despite a local ban on protests, people turned up to bang saucepans and make their dissatisfaction heard. Macron’s popularity has dropped since signing the pension reform and he has set a 100-day target to relaunch his second mandate.