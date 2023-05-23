After weeks of intense battles, the Sudan ceasefire provides some relief.

Amidst the latest truce, reports of limited air strikes continue in battle-scarred Khartoum. In the latest news, a court in Senegal rejects calls for another adjournment in the rape trial of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who denies the charges and claims they are politically motivated. Finally, “Measures of Men”, directed by a German filmmaker, sheds light on the first genocide of the 20th century, where German soldiers slaughtered tens of thousands of indigenous Nama and Herero. The film aims to confront viewers with the harsh realities of colonial violence.