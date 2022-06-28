WORLD NEWS

Again to coal? Austria reopens energy plant amid fears of Russian gasoline scarcity

Austria is getting ready to reopen its Millach coal energy plant after two years of shutdown to make sure the nation can meet its vitality wants amid fears of gasoline shortages from Russia. A handful of different European international locations, together with Germany and the Netherlands, are additionally contemplating utilizing coal to make up for the shortfall in Russian gasoline, returning to an vitality supply that a lot of the continent has sought to ditch lately with a purpose to meet carbon. discount targets.

