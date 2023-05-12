Agreement Reached by Sudan’s Opposing Forces to Safeguard Civilians, But Ceasefire Remains Unresolved

According to US officials, Sudan’s rival factions agreed early on Friday to protect civilians and the movement of humanitarian aid but did not come to a ceasefire agreement. After a week of talks in Jeddah, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed in a declaration to work towards a short-term ceasefire in further discussions. A senior US State Department official stated that “the two sides are quite far apart”. The factions claimed that they would “prioritise discussions to achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services”. The parties will focus next on reaching a deal for an effective ceasefire of up to 10 days supported by a US-Saudi, and international ceasefire mechanism. The army and RSF agreed that they would schedule “subsequent expanded discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities”. The US official said that it would be a long process to move from the temporary ceasefire, once agreed, to a permanent cessation of hostilities. The World Health Organization has reported that over 600 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in the fighting. Many have fled Khartoum and Darfur, uprooting 700,000 people inside the country and sending 150,000 as refugees into neighbouring states, according to U.N data.