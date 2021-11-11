Ahead of Libya summit, Algeria welcomes ‘respectful’ French comments amid dispute

Algeria received comments from the office of French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, expressing regret over a dispute sparked by its criticism of the former French colony.

Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra also confirmed that Algerian officials would attend a conference on Libya in Paris, though not President Abdelmadjid Tebboune himself.

The statement from Macron’s office “contained reasonable ideas that respect Algeria, its history, past and present, and respect Algerian sovereignty,” Lamamra told Algerian diplomats.

Macron had accused Algeria’s ruling system in October of rewriting history and fomenting anti-French hatred, but his office on Tuesday emphasized his “greatest respect” for the North African country.

The exchange comes as France prepares for a high-level summit on Friday over neighboring Libya, ravaged by the war in Algeria, with the aim of ensuring elections take place in December.

Macron had invited Tebboune to the conference.

Relations between France and Algeria have been strained for much of the six decades since the former French colony won its independence after a brutal war.

Since his election in 2017, Macron has gone further than his predecessors in acknowledging French abuses during a 130-year occupation, but ties deteriorated again in October after he accused Algeria’s “political-military system” of rewriting the history of the country to foment “hatred towards France”.

In comments to descendants of independence fighters reported by Le Monde, Macron also questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion in the 19th century.

That sparked a fierce reaction from Algiers, following the Paris decision a month before drastically reducing the number of visas it grants to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

Algiers withdrew its ambassador and banned French military aircraft from its airspace, which it routinely uses for operations in West Africa.

But on Tuesday, a senior official in Macron’s office said that “the President of the Republic regrets the controversies and misunderstandings caused by the reported comments.”

The aide added that Macron “has the utmost respect for the Algerian nation and its history and for the sovereignty of Algeria.”

Macron had tried to fix relations with Tebboune, but the Algerian leader had accused him of criticizing Algeria for its electoral achievements and of reviving an old conflict “completely useless”.

Both US Vice President Kamala Harris and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the Libya conference.

(AFP)