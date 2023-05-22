Ahead of the presidential race, Mauritania’s ruling party emerges victorious in local and legislative elections.

The ruling party in Mauritania has won a comfortable victory in the recent legislative and local elections, as per the official results announced on Sunday. This serves as a test for President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani before the presidential poll next year. Ghazouani’s El Insaf party, which is anticipated to field him as the candidate for re-election in 2024, won 80 out of the 176 seats in parliament. Thirty-six other seats were shared by the president’s allied parties and 24 went to the opposition, with nine to the Islamist Tewassoul movement. The opposition has raised objections of “massive fraud” in the polls, which saw a turnout of 71.8 percent. The run-off vote for the remaining 36 parliamentary seats is scheduled for May 27.