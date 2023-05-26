Ahead of Turkey’s presidential runoff, increasing nationalism adversely affects migrants the most.

With the Turkish presidential runoff approaching, anti-migrant sentiment is on the rise and affecting the political discourse in Istanbul’s immigrant neighborhoods. This is pushing migrants and new Turkish citizens to support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The nationalist swing seen in the run-up to the election has sidelined issues like the economy, and refugees have become an easy target for politicians looking to win votes. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu has joined forces with ultra-nationalist politicians and turned up his anti-refugee rhetoric. For migrants, it has been an exceptionally trying time, leading some to draw political conclusions that may not be in the best interests of liberal democracy. Meanwhile, a rise in raw nationalism has sidelined economics and refugees have become an easy target for politicians looking to win votes.