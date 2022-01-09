Aid organizations are halting work in northwestern Tigray following a deadly air strike

Aid organizations have suspended work in an area of ​​Ethiopia’s Tigray region following a deadly airstrike on a camp for people displaced by the brutal war, the UN rescue agency said on Sunday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement to AFP that the attack at midnight on Friday in the town of Dedebit in northwestern Tigray had “caused large numbers of civilian casualties including deaths”, according to its preliminary information.

“Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due to the ongoing threats of drone strikes,” it said.

Tigray rebels said on Saturday that the attack had killed 56 people, but it was not possible to independently verify the allegations because access to war-torn Tigray is limited and it is still under communications power outages.

The strike came on the same day that the Ethiopian government announced an amnesty for several high-ranking officials from the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and other high-profile opposition leaders in an effort to promote “national reconciliation.”

OCHA said the lack of necessary supplies, particularly medical supplies and fuel, “severely disrupted the response to the injuries and (has) led to the near-total collapse of the Tigray health system”.

“The intensification of air strikes is alarming, and we once again remind all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law,” it said.

