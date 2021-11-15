Air pollution in Europe continues to kill more than 300,000 a year, according to a report

Premature deaths caused by fine particle air pollution have fallen 10 percent annually across Europe, but the invisible killer still accounts for 307,000 premature deaths a year, the European Environment Agency said on Monday.

If EU members followed the latest World Health Organization air quality guidelines, the latest number of deaths recorded in 2019 could be cut in half, according to an EEA report.

Deaths related to fine particles, with a diameter less than 2.5 microns or PM2.5, were estimated at 346,000 for 2018.

The clear reduction in deaths for the following year was attributed in part to favorable weather, but mostly to a progressive improvement in air quality across the continent, the European Union’s air pollution data center said.

In the early 1990s, fine particles, which penetrate deep into the lungs, caused nearly a million premature deaths in the 27 EU member countries, according to the report.

That number had more than halved to 450,000 in 2005.

In 2019, fine particles caused 53,800 premature deaths in Germany, 49,900 in Italy, 29,800 in France and 23,300 in Spain.

Poland saw 39,300 deaths, the highest number per capita.

A photograph taken on March 2, 2021 shows a view of the Montparnasse Tower (L) and the Eiffel Tower (C) in Paris. © Joel Saget, AFP

The EEA also records premature deaths related to two other major pollutants, but says it does not include them in its overall toll to prevent a doubling.

Deaths caused by nitrogen dioxide, mainly from cars, trucks and thermal power plants, fell by a quarter to 40,000 between 2018 and 2019.

Ozone-related deaths at ground level in 2019 also fell 13 percent to 16,800 deaths.

Air pollution remains the biggest environmental threat to human health in Europe, the agency said.

Heart disease and stroke cause the most premature deaths attributed to air pollution, followed by lung diseases, including cancer.

In children, air pollution can damage lung development, cause respiratory infections, and exacerbate asthma.

Even if the situation is improving, the EEA warned in September that most EU countries were still above recommended pollution limits, be they European guidelines or more ambitious WHO targets.

According to the UN health agency, air pollution causes seven million premature deaths annually worldwide, at the same levels as smoking and poor diet.

In September, alarming statistics prompted the WHO to tighten its recommended limits on major air pollutants for the first time since 2005.

“Investing in cleaner heating, mobility, agriculture and industry improves the health, productivity and quality of life of all Europeans, and in particular of the most vulnerable,” said EEA Director Hans Bruyninck.

The EU wants to reduce premature deaths due to air pollution by at least 55 percent in 2030 compared to 2005.

If air pollution continues to fall at the current rate, the agency estimates the target will be reached in 2032.

However, an aging and increasingly urbanized population could make things difficult.

“An older population is more sensitive to air pollution and a higher rate of urbanization generally means that more people are exposed to concentrations of PM 2.5, which tend to be higher in cities,” the report said.

(AFP)